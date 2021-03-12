VIA optronics (NYSE:VIAO) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.47 EPS

VIA optronics (NYSE:VIAO) announced its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.29 by ($0.47), Fidelity Earnings reports.

Shares of VIA optronics stock traded down $0.65 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $13.50. 2,560 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 31,816. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.03 and a 200-day simple moving average of $12.44. The company has a quick ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. VIA optronics has a twelve month low of $7.04 and a twelve month high of $15.57.

About VIA optronics

VIA optronics AG, through its subsidiary, VIA optronics GmbH, provides display solutions and systems worldwide. It offers interactive display solutions and systems that combine system design, interactive displays, software, and other hardware components; and optical bonding solutions for various displays and touch panels.

