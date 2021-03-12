Viacoin (VIA) Trading Up 32.3% This Week

Viacoin (CURRENCY:VIA) traded up 13.4% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on March 12th. One Viacoin coin can currently be bought for $0.80 or 0.00001421 BTC on major exchanges. Viacoin has a total market cap of $18.62 million and $1.21 million worth of Viacoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Viacoin has traded 32.3% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Viacoin alerts:

Litecoin (LTC) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $218.59 or 0.00386603 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0555 or 0.00000098 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.99 or 0.00003519 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded down 7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0238 or 0.00000042 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00000803 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.07 or 0.00003665 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000403 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0871 or 0.00000154 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.18 or 0.00002088 BTC.

Einsteinium (EMC2) traded down 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00000636 BTC.

Viacoin Coin Profile

Viacoin (CRYPTO:VIA) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was July 17th, 2014. Viacoin’s total supply is 23,173,590 coins. Viacoin’s official Twitter account is @viacoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. Viacoin’s official website is viacoin.org. The Reddit community for Viacoin is /r/viacoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Viacoin

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Viacoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Viacoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Viacoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Viacoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Viacoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.