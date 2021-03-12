Vicor Co. (NASDAQ:VICR) Shares Sold by First Washington CORP

First Washington CORP reduced its holdings in shares of Vicor Co. (NASDAQ:VICR) by 1.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 50,223 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 510 shares during the quarter. Vicor makes up 2.1% of First Washington CORP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. First Washington CORP owned about 0.12% of Vicor worth $4,632,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Vicor by 37.1% during the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 124,960 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $9,713,000 after acquiring an additional 33,812 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vicor by 12.8% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 10,486 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $815,000 after acquiring an additional 1,190 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its position in shares of Vicor by 185.0% during the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 65,916 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $688,000 after acquiring an additional 42,788 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Vicor by 15.7% during the 3rd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,907 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $148,000 after acquiring an additional 259 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Vicor by 7.6% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 29,189 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $2,269,000 after purchasing an additional 2,072 shares during the period. 35.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:VICR traded down $2.25 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $97.65. The company had a trading volume of 5,453 shares, compared to its average volume of 136,663. Vicor Co. has a 1 year low of $30.42 and a 1 year high of $104.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 555.00 and a beta of 0.84. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $95.42 and a 200-day simple moving average of $87.76.

Vicor (NASDAQ:VICR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The electronics maker reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.08. Vicor had a return on equity of 2.98% and a net margin of 2.92%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Vicor Co. will post 0.33 EPS for the current year.

In other Vicor news, CEO Patrizio Vinciarelli sold 3,561 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.15, for a total transaction of $363,756.15. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 9,908,181 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,012,120,689.15. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Estia J. Eichten sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.00, for a total transaction of $445,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 249,329 shares in the company, valued at $22,190,281. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 76,920 shares of company stock valued at $7,668,977. 36.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several research firms have commented on VICR. BWS Financial upped their price objective on Vicor from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised Vicor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on Vicor from $95.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, Northland Securities increased their target price on Vicor from $55.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $102.00.

About Vicor

Vicor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets modular power components and power systems for converting electrical power in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company offers a range of brick-format DC-DC converters; complementary components; and input and output voltage, and output power products, as well as electrical and mechanical accessories.

