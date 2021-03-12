VictoryShares Emerging Market High Div Volatility Wtd ETF (NASDAQ:CEY) Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.04

VictoryShares Emerging Market High Div Volatility Wtd ETF (NASDAQ:CEY) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, March 10th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 12th will be given a dividend of 0.035 per share on Monday, March 15th. This represents a $0.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 11th.

Shares of CEY stock opened at $23.86 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $23.01 and a 200-day moving average of $21.03. VictoryShares Emerging Market High Div Volatility Wtd ETF has a 52 week low of $15.38 and a 52 week high of $23.86.

