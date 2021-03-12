VictoryShares Top Veteran Employers ETF (NASDAQ:VTRN) Plans $0.03 Monthly Dividend

VictoryShares Top Veteran Employers ETF (NASDAQ:VTRN) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, March 10th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, March 12th will be paid a dividend of 0.03 per share on Monday, March 15th. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.23%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 11th.

Shares of VTRN opened at $29.27 on Friday. VictoryShares Top Veteran Employers ETF has a 52-week low of $27.09 and a 52-week high of $29.27.

