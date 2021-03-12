VictoryShares US Large Cap High Div Volatility Wtd ETF (NASDAQ:CDL) to Issue Dividend Increase – $0.13 Per Share

VictoryShares US Large Cap High Div Volatility Wtd ETF (NASDAQ:CDL) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, March 10th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 12th will be paid a dividend of 0.132 per share on Monday, March 15th. This represents a $1.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 11th. This is an increase from VictoryShares US Large Cap High Div Volatility Wtd ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.10.

Shares of VictoryShares US Large Cap High Div Volatility Wtd ETF stock opened at $53.27 on Friday. VictoryShares US Large Cap High Div Volatility Wtd ETF has a 12-month low of $29.35 and a 12-month high of $53.66. The company has a 50-day moving average of $49.78 and a two-hundred day moving average of $46.97.

