Viemed Healthcare (NASDAQ:VMD) Coverage Initiated at Royal Bank of Canada

Equities research analysts at Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of Viemed Healthcare (NASDAQ:VMD) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm set an “outperform” rating and a $13.00 price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 26.95% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on VMD. TheStreet raised Viemed Healthcare from a “c” rating to a “b+” rating in a research report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Viemed Healthcare from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, March 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.33.

Get Viemed Healthcare alerts:

Shares of VMD stock traded down $0.11 on Thursday, hitting $10.24. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 25,550 shares, compared to its average volume of 225,415. Viemed Healthcare has a fifty-two week low of $2.44 and a fifty-two week high of $11.98. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $10.04 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.05.

Viemed Healthcare (NASDAQ:VMD) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 3rd. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $31.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $31.20 million.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of VMD. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Viemed Healthcare in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership acquired a new position in Viemed Healthcare during the 3rd quarter valued at $90,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio bought a new stake in Viemed Healthcare in the 4th quarter valued at $92,000. Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new stake in Viemed Healthcare in the 3rd quarter worth $100,000. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new stake in Viemed Healthcare in the 4th quarter worth $115,000.

Viemed Healthcare Company Profile

Viemed Healthcare, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides in-home durable medical equipment and post-acute respiratory healthcare services to patients in the United States. The company offers respiratory services and related equipment, including non-invasive ventilators; bi-level, continuous, and automatic continuous positive airway pressure (PAP) machines; and oxygen therapy, as well as services of respiratory therapists; and respiratory disease management, neuromuscular care, and oxygen therapy services.

Featured Article: Purposes and Functions of the Federal Reserve

Receive News & Ratings for Viemed Healthcare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Viemed Healthcare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.