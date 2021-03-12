Viemed Healthcare (NASDAQ:VMD) Raised to “B+” at TheStreet

TheStreet upgraded shares of Viemed Healthcare (NASDAQ:VMD) from a c rating to a b+ rating in a report published on Monday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

VMD has been the topic of a number of other reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Viemed Healthcare from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Saturday, March 6th. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of Viemed Healthcare in a report on Friday, March 5th. They set an outperform rating and a $13.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $12.33.

VMD opened at $10.35 on Monday. Viemed Healthcare has a twelve month low of $2.44 and a twelve month high of $11.98. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $10.04 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.05.

Viemed Healthcare (NASDAQ:VMD) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 3rd. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $31.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $31.20 million.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Alps Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Viemed Healthcare in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $281,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in Viemed Healthcare by 1,001.2% in the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 208,366 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,800,000 after buying an additional 189,444 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Viemed Healthcare by 22.3% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,203,272 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,036,000 after buying an additional 401,037 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Viemed Healthcare by 21.6% in the 3rd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,557,210 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,464,000 after buying an additional 276,420 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Viemed Healthcare by 15.8% in the 3rd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 27,833 shares of the company’s stock worth $241,000 after buying an additional 3,798 shares in the last quarter.

About Viemed Healthcare

Viemed Healthcare, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides in-home durable medical equipment and post-acute respiratory healthcare services to patients in the United States. The company offers respiratory services and related equipment, including non-invasive ventilators; bi-level, continuous, and automatic continuous positive airway pressure (PAP) machines; and oxygen therapy, as well as services of respiratory therapists; and respiratory disease management, neuromuscular care, and oxygen therapy services.

