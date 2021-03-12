Vifor Pharma (OTCMKTS:GNHAF) Raised to Neutral at UBS Group

UBS Group upgraded shares of Vifor Pharma (OTCMKTS:GNHAF) from a sell rating to a neutral rating in a research report report published on Monday morning, Benzinga reports.

GNHAF has been the subject of a number of other reports. Barclays restated an equal weight rating on shares of Vifor Pharma in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Vifor Pharma from a neutral rating to an underweight rating in a research report on Monday, January 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of Hold.

OTCMKTS GNHAF opened at $134.40 on Monday. Vifor Pharma has a 1 year low of $106.18 and a 1 year high of $149.99. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $135.55 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $138.17.

About Vifor Pharma

Vifor Pharma AG researches, develops, produces, and markets pharmaceutical products in Switzerland, rest of Europe, the United States, and internationally. The company offers Ferinject/Injectafer, a solution of ferric carboxymaltose used in the intravenous treatment of iron deficiency; Mircera, a long-acting erythropoiesis-stimulating agent to treat symptomatic anaemia associated with the chronic kidney disease (CKD); Venofer, a solution for iron sucrose used in the intravenous treatment of iron deficiency; and Invokana to treat diabetic kidney disease.

