Village Farms International (NASDAQ:VFF) Research Coverage Started at Cantor Fitzgerald

Analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on shares of Village Farms International (NASDAQ:VFF) in a report released on Wednesday, Price Targets.com reports. The firm set a “neutral” rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald’s price target points to a potential upside of 21.14% from the company’s previous close.

VFF has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Raymond James set a $26.00 price objective on Village Farms International and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 5th. Zacks Investment Research cut Village Farms International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. Craig Hallum boosted their price objective on Village Farms International from $10.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Finally, Roth Capital upped their price target on Village Farms International from $13.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $18.11.

Shares of NASDAQ VFF opened at $16.51 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 4.00, a quick ratio of 3.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. Village Farms International has a twelve month low of $2.07 and a twelve month high of $20.32. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $14.85 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.45. The stock has a market cap of $1.28 billion, a P/E ratio of -330.13 and a beta of 4.02.

In other Village Farms International news, Director John Patrick Henry sold 11,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.42, for a total value of $131,330.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 24,200 shares in the company, valued at $276,364. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Stephen C. Ruffini sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.17, for a total value of $558,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 340,100 shares of company stock valued at $3,794,700 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 20.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. ETF Managers Group LLC raised its position in Village Farms International by 62.7% in the fourth quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 4,100,896 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,583,000 after acquiring an additional 1,580,985 shares in the last quarter. AdvisorShares Investments LLC grew its holdings in Village Farms International by 65.0% in the third quarter. AdvisorShares Investments LLC now owns 1,430,002 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,549,000 after purchasing an additional 563,109 shares during the last quarter. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Village Farms International in the fourth quarter valued at $7,341,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Village Farms International in the fourth quarter valued at $5,268,000. Finally, CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp acquired a new stake in Village Farms International in the fourth quarter valued at $4,783,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 14.24% of the company’s stock.

About Village Farms International

Village Farms International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and distributes greenhouse-grown tomatoes, bell peppers, and cucumbers in North America. It operates through three segments: Produce Business, Energy Business, and Cannabis and Hemp Business. The company also owns and operates a 7.0 megawatt power plant that generates and sells electricity to British Columbia Hydro and Power Authority; and produces and supplies cannabis products.

