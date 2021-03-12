Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) is Forbes J M & Co. LLP’s 10th Largest Position

Forbes J M & Co. LLP reduced its stake in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) by 8.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 93,405 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 9,041 shares during the quarter. Visa makes up 3.0% of Forbes J M & Co. LLP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest holding. Forbes J M & Co. LLP’s holdings in Visa were worth $20,430,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Fortis Advisors LLC raised its position in Visa by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. Fortis Advisors LLC now owns 2,185 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $478,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. grew its stake in Visa by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. now owns 90,547 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $19,805,000 after purchasing an additional 1,218 shares during the period. Cumberland Partners Ltd grew its stake in Visa by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Cumberland Partners Ltd now owns 162,212 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $35,480,000 after purchasing an additional 5,092 shares during the period. Arcus Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in Visa in the 4th quarter valued at $346,000. Finally, Long Road Investment Counsel LLC bought a new position in Visa in the 4th quarter valued at $202,000. 80.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on V. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Visa from $210.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 19th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Visa from $218.00 to $233.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. KeyCorp upped their price objective on Visa from $210.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Visa from $255.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Visa from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $195.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Visa has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $222.64.

In other news, insider Rajat Taneja sold 60,048 shares of Visa stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.00, for a total value of $13,210,560.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 310,904 shares in the company, valued at approximately $68,398,880. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, President Ryan Mcinerney sold 11,193 shares of Visa stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.00, for a total value of $2,350,530.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 11,193 shares in the company, valued at $2,350,530. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 102,991 shares of company stock worth $22,641,340 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

Visa stock traded down $2.04 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $224.11. The company had a trading volume of 254,374 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,109,189. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.91 and a quick ratio of 1.91. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $208.00 and a 200 day moving average price of $206.01. The firm has a market cap of $437.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.96, a P/E/G ratio of 3.80 and a beta of 0.96. Visa Inc. has a 12-month low of $133.93 and a 12-month high of $228.23.

Visa (NYSE:V) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The credit-card processor reported $1.42 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $5.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.52 billion. Visa had a return on equity of 37.22% and a net margin of 49.74%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.46 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Visa Inc. will post 5.45 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 12th were paid a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 11th. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.57%. Visa’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 25.40%.

Visa Company Profile

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates digital payments among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions.

