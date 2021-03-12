Vista Outdoor Inc. (NYSE:VSTO) Shares Sold by Sei Investments Co.

Sei Investments Co. lessened its position in shares of Vista Outdoor Inc. (NYSE:VSTO) by 41.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 44,078 shares of the company’s stock after selling 31,108 shares during the quarter. Sei Investments Co.’s holdings in Vista Outdoor were worth $1,061,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Aperio Group LLC increased its position in Vista Outdoor by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 30,343 shares of the company’s stock worth $612,000 after purchasing an additional 681 shares in the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its position in Vista Outdoor by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 23,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $480,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in Vista Outdoor by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 44,440 shares of the company’s stock valued at $849,000 after buying an additional 985 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Vista Outdoor by 14.2% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 9,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $220,000 after buying an additional 1,150 shares during the period. Finally, Swiss National Bank grew its holdings in Vista Outdoor by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 131,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,654,000 after buying an additional 2,300 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.59% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Jason R. Vanderbrink sold 15,498 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.80, for a total transaction of $523,832.40. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 91,657 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,098,006.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have commented on VSTO. Wedbush began coverage on Vista Outdoor in a report on Thursday, January 21st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $36.00 price target for the company. KeyCorp lifted their price target on Vista Outdoor from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Aegis lifted their price target on Vista Outdoor from $27.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Lake Street Capital lifted their price target on Vista Outdoor from $36.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Finally, B. Riley boosted their target price on Vista Outdoor from $39.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Vista Outdoor has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $35.56.

Vista Outdoor stock opened at $31.99 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $31.67 and its 200 day moving average price is $24.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.87 billion, a PE ratio of -18.71 and a beta of 0.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a current ratio of 2.68. Vista Outdoor Inc. has a one year low of $4.29 and a one year high of $38.36.

Vista Outdoor (NYSE:VSTO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The company reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.37. The firm had revenue of $574.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $525.94 million. Vista Outdoor had a positive return on equity of 9.19% and a negative net margin of 5.52%. Vista Outdoor’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.21 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Vista Outdoor Inc. will post 1.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Vista Outdoor Profile

Vista Outdoor Inc designs, manufactures, and markets various consumer products in the outdoor sports and recreation markets in the United States and internationally. It has a portfolio of brands that provides consumers with a range of products for individual outdoor recreational pursuits. The company operates through two segments, Shooting Sports and Outdoor Products.

