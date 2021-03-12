Vistra (NYSE:VST) PT Lowered to $28.00

Vistra (NYSE:VST) had its target price lowered by Morgan Stanley from $33.00 to $28.00 in a report released on Monday morning, Analyst Price Targets reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on VST. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Vistra from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Saturday, February 20th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Vistra from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $20.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group restated an outperform rating and issued a $25.00 target price (down from $32.00) on shares of Vistra in a research note on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $25.63.

Shares of NYSE VST traded up $0.15 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $18.96. 51,888 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,252,645. The company has a market cap of $9.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.14, a P/E/G ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 0.93. Vistra has a one year low of $11.30 and a one year high of $24.20. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $20.50 and its 200-day simple moving average is $19.29.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. This is an increase from Vistra’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 16th. Vistra’s payout ratio is presently 26.09%.

In other news, insider Oaktree Capital Group Holdings sold 334,249 shares of Vistra stock in a transaction on Monday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.07, for a total transaction of $7,042,626.43. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO James A. Burke acquired 17,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 16th. The shares were bought at an average price of $18.25 per share, with a total value of $310,250.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 81,120 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,480,440. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought 62,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,074,210 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.49% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of VST. First Horizon Corp raised its holdings in shares of Vistra by 37.7% during the fourth quarter. First Horizon Corp now owns 2,030 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 556 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc raised its holdings in shares of Vistra by 162.0% during the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,133 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 1,319 shares during the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vistra by 820.7% during the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 2,716 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 2,421 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vistra by 9.9% during the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 5,440 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,000 after purchasing an additional 492 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CI Investments Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vistra by 63.6% during the third quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 7,727 shares of the company’s stock worth $146,000 after purchasing an additional 3,004 shares during the last quarter. 93.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Vistra

Vistra Corp., through its subsidiaries, engages in the electricity business in the United States. It operates through Retail, ERCOT, PJM, NY/NE, MISO, and Asset Closure segments. The company retails electricity and natural gas to residential, commercial and industrial customers across 20 states in the United States.

