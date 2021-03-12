Vistry Group (LON:VTY) Sets New 52-Week High at $1,063.00

Vistry Group PLC (LON:VTY) shares hit a new 52-week high on Friday . The stock traded as high as GBX 1,063 ($13.89) and last traded at GBX 1,059.88 ($13.85), with a volume of 247182 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 1,063 ($13.89).

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 1,000 ($13.07) target price on shares of Vistry Group in a research report on Monday, December 21st. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 1,136 ($14.84) price objective on shares of Vistry Group in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Vistry Group from GBX 900 ($11.76) to GBX 920 ($12.02) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 905 ($11.82).

The stock has a market cap of £2.36 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.63. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 2.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.73. The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 888.86 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 772.28.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 21st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 25th will be issued a dividend of GBX 20 ($0.26) per share. This represents a yield of 2.17%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 25th. Vistry Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 0.57%.

In other Vistry Group news, insider Greg Fitzgerald bought 53,618 shares of Vistry Group stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 4th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 926 ($12.10) per share, with a total value of £496,502.68 ($648,683.93). Also, insider Katherine Innes bought 850 shares of Vistry Group stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 882 ($11.52) per share, for a total transaction of £7,497 ($9,794.88).

About Vistry Group (LON:VTY)

Vistry Group PLC, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a builder of homes in the United Kingdom. The company offers two-bed to four and five-bed family homes. It owns a land bank of 40,135 plots. The company was formerly known as Bovis Homes Group PLC and changed its name to Vistry Group PLC in January 2020.

