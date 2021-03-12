Vivendi (EPA:VIV) PT Set at €31.90 by Credit Suisse Group

Credit Suisse Group set a €31.90 ($37.53) price objective on Vivendi (EPA:VIV) in a research note published on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on VIV. UBS Group set a €36.00 ($42.35) price target on Vivendi and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €30.00 ($35.29) price target on Vivendi and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, February 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €31.80 ($37.41) price target on Vivendi and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Barclays set a €31.00 ($36.47) price target on Vivendi and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €43.00 ($50.59) price target on Vivendi and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Vivendi currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of €31.57 ($37.14).

VIV opened at €27.71 ($32.60) on Monday. Vivendi has a 1 year low of €16.85 ($19.82) and a 1 year high of €24.87 ($29.26). The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is €27.40 and its 200-day simple moving average is €25.67.

Vivendi Company Profile

Vivendi SE operates as a content, media, and communication company in France, rest of Europe, the Americas, Asia/Oceania, and Africa. It operates through Universal Music Group, Canal+ Group, Havas Group, Editis, Gameloft, Vivendi Village, and New Initiatives segments. The Universal Music Group segment engages in the sale of digital and physical recorded music; and exploitation of music publishing rights, as well as provision of artist and merchandising services.

