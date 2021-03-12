Vivid Coin Price Reaches $0.0052 on Major Exchanges (VIVID)

Vivid Coin (CURRENCY:VIVID) traded up 78.6% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on March 12th. Vivid Coin has a total market capitalization of $39,685.06 and approximately $24.00 worth of Vivid Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Vivid Coin coin can now be bought for about $0.0052 or 0.00000009 BTC on exchanges. In the last week, Vivid Coin has traded 109.1% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 9.9% against the dollar and now trades at $263.78 or 0.00460615 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001747 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $35.37 or 0.00061758 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00000768 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $28.38 or 0.00049554 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $39.82 or 0.00069531 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $313.62 or 0.00547652 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $44.74 or 0.00078129 BTC.

Bridge Oracle (BRG) traded down 11.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000528 BTC.

Vivid Coin Coin Profile

Vivid Coin’s total supply is 7,910,746 coins and its circulating supply is 7,697,539 coins. Vivid Coin’s official message board is vividcoin.app/index.php/category/media. Vivid Coin’s official Twitter account is @vividplatform and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Vivid Coin is vividcoin.app.

According to CryptoCompare, “Vivid AR Portfolio is a 2D and 3D Augmented Reality Cryptocurrency Portfolio management platform.In future updates, the user's will be able to store their Vivid Coins, publish trading focused content in the News Feed, and vote on their favorite content using their stored Coins. “

Buying and Selling Vivid Coin

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Vivid Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Vivid Coin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Vivid Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

