VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW) Shares Sold by Edgestream Partners L.P.

Edgestream Partners L.P. trimmed its holdings in VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW) by 0.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 39,865 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock after selling 181 shares during the quarter. Edgestream Partners L.P.’s holdings in VMware were worth $5,591,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in VMware by 146.7% in the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 185 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. RWM Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in VMware during the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Bartlett & Co. LLC lifted its stake in VMware by 525.0% during the fourth quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 250 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in VMware during the fourth quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC lifted its stake in VMware by 115.1% during the fourth quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 299 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. 16.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:VMW opened at $144.38 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $141.39 and a 200-day moving average of $122.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 0.90. The firm has a market cap of $60.61 billion, a PE ratio of 38.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 0.87. VMware, Inc. has a twelve month low of $86.00 and a twelve month high of $161.95.

VMware (NYSE:VMW) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The virtualization software provider reported $2.21 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.78. VMware had a return on equity of 27.10% and a net margin of 13.75%. On average, analysts anticipate that VMware, Inc. will post 4.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, COO Rangarajan (Raghu) Raghuram sold 5,942 shares of VMware stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.62, for a total value of $865,274.04. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 197,975 shares in the company, valued at $28,829,119.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 28.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler upped their target price on VMware from $170.00 to $179.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 25th. William Blair downgraded VMware from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Barclays dropped their price objective on VMware from $187.00 to $180.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 25th. Mizuho dropped their price objective on VMware from $152.00 to $147.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 25th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on VMware in a report on Thursday, January 21st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $150.00 price objective on the stock. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $168.65.

VMware, Inc provides software in the areas of hybrid cloud, multi-cloud, modern applications, networking and security, and digital workspaces in the United States and internationally. It offers compute products, including VMware vSphere, a data center platform, which enables users to deploy hypervisor, a layer of software that resides between the operating system and system hardware to enable compute virtualization; and cloud management products for businesses with automated operation, programmable provisioning, and application monitoring solutions.

