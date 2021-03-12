Vodafone Group Plc (NASDAQ:VOD) Shares Sold by Clearbridge Investments LLC

Clearbridge Investments LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Vodafone Group Plc (NASDAQ:VOD) by 10.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 254,607 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after selling 31,121 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC’s holdings in Vodafone Group were worth $4,196,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in VOD. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Vodafone Group by 187.1% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,474,182 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $189,094,000 after acquiring an additional 7,478,112 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Vodafone Group by 55.6% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,466,532 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $100,201,000 after acquiring an additional 2,669,074 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in Vodafone Group by 13,861.8% during the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,750,949 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $23,498,000 after acquiring an additional 1,738,408 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in Vodafone Group by 7.6% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 4,692,579 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $77,333,000 after acquiring an additional 330,216 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Vodafone Group during the third quarter worth about $2,791,000. Institutional investors own 8.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Vodafone Group in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of Vodafone Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Redburn Partners upgraded shares of Vodafone Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Vodafone Group in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. Finally, UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Vodafone Group in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $18.00.

Vodafone Group stock opened at $18.32 on Thursday. Vodafone Group Plc has a 1 year low of $11.46 and a 1 year high of $18.87. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $17.98 and a 200 day moving average price of $16.10. The company has a market cap of $49.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.55, a PEG ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.12.

Vodafone Group Company Profile

Vodafone Group Plc engages in telecommunication services in Europe and internationally. The company offers mobile services that enable customers to call, text, and access data; fixed line services, including broadband, television (TV) offerings, and voice; and convergence services under the GigaKombi and Vodafone One names to customers.

