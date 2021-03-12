Volkswagen (ETR:VOW3) Given a €199.00 Price Target at Kepler Capital Markets

Kepler Capital Markets set a €199.00 ($234.12) price target on Volkswagen (ETR:VOW3) in a report published on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

VOW3 has been the topic of several other research reports. DZ Bank restated a neutral rating on shares of Volkswagen in a report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group set a €185.00 ($217.65) target price on shares of Volkswagen and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Friday, March 5th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €190.00 ($223.53) target price on shares of Volkswagen and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €219.00 ($257.65) target price on shares of Volkswagen and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. Finally, UBS Group set a €200.00 ($235.29) target price on shares of Volkswagen and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of €189.63 ($223.09).

Get Volkswagen alerts:

Shares of VOW3 opened at €192.04 ($225.93) on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $39.60 billion and a PE ratio of 11.14. The company’s fifty day moving average is €169.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is €149.86. Volkswagen has a fifty-two week low of €79.38 ($93.39) and a fifty-two week high of €196.16 ($230.78). The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 172.22.

About Volkswagen

Volkswagen AG manufactures and sells automobiles primarily in Europe, North America, South America, and the Asia-Pacific. The company operates in four segments: Passenger Cars and Light Commercial Vehicles, Commercial Vehicles, Power Engineering, and Financial Services. The Passenger Cars and Light Commercial Vehicles segment develops vehicles and engines, and light commercial vehicles; and produces and sells passenger cars and related parts.

Featured Story: Special Dividends

Receive News & Ratings for Volkswagen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Volkswagen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.