Voya Global Equity Dividend and Premium Opportunity Fund (NYSE:IGD) Short Interest Update

Voya Global Equity Dividend and Premium Opportunity Fund (NYSE:IGD) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of February. As of February 26th, there was short interest totalling 165,700 shares, an increase of 146.9% from the February 11th total of 67,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 381,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Onyx Bridge Wealth Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Voya Global Equity Dividend and Premium Opportunity Fund in the fourth quarter worth $54,000. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. increased its position in shares of Voya Global Equity Dividend and Premium Opportunity Fund by 24.7% in the fourth quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 14,648 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $76,000 after acquiring an additional 2,906 shares in the last quarter. Morris Retirement Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Voya Global Equity Dividend and Premium Opportunity Fund in the fourth quarter worth $78,000. Kovack Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Voya Global Equity Dividend and Premium Opportunity Fund by 75.8% in the fourth quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 18,793 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $98,000 after acquiring an additional 8,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Voya Global Equity Dividend and Premium Opportunity Fund in the fourth quarter worth $114,000.

Shares of NYSE:IGD traded up $0.02 during trading on Friday, reaching $5.56. The stock had a trading volume of 413,060 shares, compared to its average volume of 360,199. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $5.38 and a 200-day moving average price of $5.14. Voya Global Equity Dividend and Premium Opportunity Fund has a fifty-two week low of $3.79 and a fifty-two week high of $5.58.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 2nd will be given a $0.04 dividend. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 1st.

Voya Global Equity Dividend and Premium Opportunity Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by Voya Investment Management LLC. The fund is co-managed by Voya Investments, LLC and NNIP Advisors B.V. It invests in public equity markets across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

