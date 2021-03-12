VSE Co. (NASDAQ:VSEC) to Post Q1 2021 Earnings of $0.22 Per Share, William Blair Forecasts

VSE Co. (NASDAQ:VSEC) – Equities researchers at William Blair issued their Q1 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for VSE in a research note issued on Monday, March 8th. William Blair analyst L. Dipalma anticipates that the construction company will post earnings of $0.22 per share for the quarter. William Blair has a “Outperform” rating on the stock. William Blair also issued estimates for VSE’s Q2 2021 earnings at $0.64 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.94 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $1.12 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $2.93 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $3.53 EPS.

VSE (NASDAQ:VSEC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 4th. The construction company reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.03. VSE had a net margin of 0.17% and a return on equity of 10.35%.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity started coverage on shares of VSE in a research report on Monday, February 8th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. VSE presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $36.33.

Shares of VSE stock opened at $43.48 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.41, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $37.72 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $34.82. VSE has a 52 week low of $13.83 and a 52 week high of $43.82. The stock has a market cap of $550.89 million, a PE ratio of 434.84 and a beta of 1.64.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its stake in VSE by 6.0% during the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 87,265 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,674,000 after acquiring an additional 4,975 shares in the last quarter. Johnson Bixby & Associates LLC purchased a new position in VSE during the 4th quarter valued at about $269,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in VSE by 12.2% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 35,772 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,096,000 after acquiring an additional 3,887 shares in the last quarter. First Pacific Advisors LP purchased a new position in VSE during the 4th quarter valued at about $290,000. Finally, Bragg Financial Advisors Inc grew its stake in VSE by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Bragg Financial Advisors Inc now owns 43,079 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,658,000 after acquiring an additional 355 shares in the last quarter. 72.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 12th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 28th will be paid a $0.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 27th. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.83%. VSE’s dividend payout ratio is currently 10.75%.

VSE Company Profile

VSE Corporation operates as a diversified products and services aftermarket company in the United States. The company operates in three segments: Supply Chain Management Group, Aviation Group, and Federal Services Group. The Supply Chain Management Group segment offers sourcing, acquisition, scheduling, transportation, shipping, logistics, data management, and other services to assist its clients with supply chain management.

