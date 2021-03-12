Wah Fu Education Group Limited (NASDAQ:WAFU) Short Interest Up 291.2% in February

Wah Fu Education Group Limited (NASDAQ:WAFU) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of February. As of February 26th, there was short interest totalling 13,300 shares, a growth of 291.2% from the February 11th total of 3,400 shares. Currently, 1.1% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 470,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Wah Fu Education Group stock. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Wah Fu Education Group Limited (NASDAQ:WAFU) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 22,929 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $90,000. Virtu Financial LLC owned about 0.52% of Wah Fu Education Group at the end of the most recent reporting period. 0.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Wah Fu Education Group alerts:

Wah Fu Education Group stock opened at $5.01 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $5.74 and a 200-day moving average of $4.45. Wah Fu Education Group has a 1 year low of $1.20 and a 1 year high of $15.39.

Wah Fu Education Group Company Profile

Wah Fu Education Group Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides online exam preparation services and related technology solutions in the People's Republic of China. The company operates in two segments, Online Education Services; and Technological Development and Operation Services. The Online Education Services segment offers online education platforms to institutions, such as universities and training institutions, and online course development service companies.

See Also: How does a security become overbought?

Receive News & Ratings for Wah Fu Education Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wah Fu Education Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.