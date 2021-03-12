Waldencast Acquisition Corp. (WALDU) Plans to Raise $250 Million in March 16th IPO

Waldencast Acquisition Corp. (WALDU) is planning to raise $250 million in an initial public offering on Tuesday, March 16th, IPO Scoop reports. The company will be issuing 25,000,000 shares at $10.00 per share.

The company has a market-cap of $312.5 million.

Credit Suisse and J.P. Morgan served as the underwriters for the IPO.

Waldencast Acquisition Corp. provided the following description of their company for its IPO: “We currently intend to focus our search on identifying businesses in the beauty, personal care, and wellness sectors that can benefit from the collective expertise and capabilities of our management team and directors in order to create long-term shareholder value. (Incorporated in the Cayman Islands) Michel Brousset, our CEO, has more than 25 years of experience leading, operating and building global brands at L’Oréal (PAR: OR) and Procter & Gamble (NYSE: PG) where he worked to launch and build iconic brands across multiple geographies. Most recently, Mr Brousset founded Waldencast Ventures LP, a holding company and investment vehicle, in 2019 ; he has been the CEO since its inception. Waldencast Ventures partners with and creates next-generation beauty and wellness brands, collaborating with a variety of founders from diverse backgrounds (across three continents, 56% female) and recruiting and attracting skillful beauty and wellness talent. “.

Waldencast Acquisition Corp. was founded in 2020 and has 0 employees. The company is located at 10 Bank Street, Suite 560, White Plains, NY 10606 and can be reached via phone at (917) 546-6828.

