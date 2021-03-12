Washington Prime Group (NYSE:WPG) Shares Down 8.7%

Washington Prime Group Inc. (NYSE:WPG) was down 8.7% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $2.98 and last traded at $3.03. Approximately 2,028,993 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 21% from the average daily volume of 2,555,412 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.32.

Several analysts recently issued reports on WPG shares. Compass Point raised shares of Washington Prime Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 30th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Washington Prime Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 18th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.66, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 0.98. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.98 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $63.10 million, a P/E ratio of -8.91 and a beta of 1.36.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Gratia Capital LLC bought a new position in Washington Prime Group during the 4th quarter valued at $254,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Washington Prime Group during the 4th quarter worth $697,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Washington Prime Group during the 4th quarter worth $318,000. Ground Swell Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Washington Prime Group during the 4th quarter worth $68,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Washington Prime Group during the 3rd quarter worth $89,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.87% of the company’s stock.

About Washington Prime Group (NYSE:WPG)

Washington Prime Group Inc is a retail REIT and a recognized leader in the ownership, management, acquisition and development of retail properties. The Company combines a national real estate portfolio with its expertise across the entire shopping center sector to increase cash flow through rigorous management of assets and provide new opportunities to retailers looking for growth throughout the U.S.

