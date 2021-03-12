Watchstone Group (LON:WTG) Shares Gap Down to $60.00

Watchstone Group plc (LON:WTG)’s stock price gapped down before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at GBX 60 ($0.78), but opened at GBX 58.20 ($0.76). Watchstone Group shares last traded at GBX 59.32 ($0.77), with a volume of 739 shares trading hands.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.00, a quick ratio of 5.80 and a current ratio of 6.42. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 58.51 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 59.75. The firm has a market capitalization of £28.08 million and a P/E ratio of 0.62.

Watchstone Group Company Profile (LON:WTG)

Watchstone Group plc engages in the insurance telematics business in the United Kingdom. It offers ingenie, a cloud based platform for an insurance broker focuses on telematics technology. The company was formerly known as Quindell Plc and changed its name to Watchstone Group plc in November 2015. Watchstone Group plc was founded in 2000 and is based in Eastleigh, the United Kingdom.

