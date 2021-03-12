Waterstone Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:WSBF) Shares Sold by Renaissance Technologies LLC

Renaissance Technologies LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Waterstone Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:WSBF) by 4.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,910,044 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock after selling 84,500 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned 7.59% of Waterstone Financial worth $35,947,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of WSBF. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in Waterstone Financial by 90.4% during the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 120,072 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $1,860,000 after purchasing an additional 56,999 shares in the last quarter. Prospector Partners LLC grew its stake in Waterstone Financial by 12.5% during the 3rd quarter. Prospector Partners LLC now owns 292,750 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $4,535,000 after purchasing an additional 32,450 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in Waterstone Financial by 20.0% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 191,026 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $3,595,000 after purchasing an additional 31,827 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Waterstone Financial by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,837,873 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $34,589,000 after purchasing an additional 21,827 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Globeflex Capital L P grew its stake in Waterstone Financial by 17.3% during the 3rd quarter. Globeflex Capital L P now owns 81,983 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $1,270,000 after purchasing an additional 12,107 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.17% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:WSBF opened at $20.74 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55. The business’s 50 day moving average is $19.54 and its two-hundred day moving average is $17.72. Waterstone Financial, Inc. has a 52 week low of $12.10 and a 52 week high of $21.15. The company has a market cap of $521.86 million, a PE ratio of 11.03 and a beta of 0.25.

Waterstone Financial (NASDAQ:WSBF) last released its earnings results on Friday, January 29th. The savings and loans company reported $1.17 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.42. The company had revenue of $84.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $74.70 million. Waterstone Financial had a return on equity of 12.36% and a net margin of 19.04%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Waterstone Financial, Inc. will post 2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Waterstone Financial from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $21.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Piper Sandler reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $20.50 target price on shares of Waterstone Financial in a report on Thursday, March 4th.

In related news, Director Ellen Syburg Bartel sold 21,442 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.82, for a total value of $403,538.44. Following the sale, the director now owns 38,273 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $720,297.86. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Michael L. Hansen sold 6,157 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.55, for a total value of $120,369.35. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 84,111 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,644,370.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 43,496 shares of company stock worth $854,510. Company insiders own 12.10% of the company’s stock.

About Waterstone Financial

Waterstone Financial, Inc operates as a bank holding company for WaterStone Bank SSB that provides various financial services to customers in southeastern Wisconsin, the United States. It operates through two segments, Community Banking and Mortgage Banking. The Community Banking segment offers consumer and business banking products and services, such as deposit and transactional solutions, including checking accounts, online banking and bill pay services, and money transfer services, as well as credit, debit, and pre-paid cards; investable funds solutions comprising savings, money market deposit, and individual retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit; lending solutions consisting of residential mortgages, home equity loans and lines of credit, personal and installment loans, real estate financing, business loans, and business lines of credit; and fixed and variable annuities, and insurance products, as well as trust and investment management accounts.

