WAX Price Reaches $0.21 on Major Exchanges (WAXP)

WAX (CURRENCY:WAXP) traded 10.3% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on March 12th. WAX has a total market capitalization of $326.78 million and $96.22 million worth of WAX was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, WAX has traded up 84% against the US dollar. One WAX coin can now be bought for about $0.21 or 0.00000377 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get WAX alerts:

FIO Protocol (FIO) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000364 BTC.

0Chain (ZCN) traded 12.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.70 or 0.00001230 BTC.

Metaverse Dualchain Network Architecture (DNA) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000002 BTC.

LiquidApps (DAPP) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0182 or 0.00000032 BTC.

BeatzCoin (BTZC) traded 228.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0023 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Centric Cash (CNS) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000000 BTC.

YAS (YAS) traded down 42% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0213 or 0.00000038 BTC.

Nokencoin (NOKN) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0095 or 0.00000017 BTC.

Ndau (NDAU) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $17.28 or 0.00030571 BTC.

Ace Entertainment (ACE) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0039 or 0.00000033 BTC.

WAX Profile

WAXP is a coin. It was first traded on December 19th, 2017. WAX’s total supply is 3,707,748,880 coins and its circulating supply is 1,534,353,548 coins. The Reddit community for WAX is /r/WAX_io and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. WAX’s official Twitter account is @WAX_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for WAX is wax.io/blog. WAX’s official website is wax.io.

Buying and Selling WAX

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as WAX directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade WAX should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy WAX using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for WAX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for WAX and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.