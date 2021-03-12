Wealth Minerals Ltd. (OTCMKTS:WMLLF) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Wealth Minerals Ltd. (OTCMKTS:WMLLF) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in the month of February. As of February 26th, there was short interest totalling 3,700 shares, a drop of 96.9% from the February 11th total of 119,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 191,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Wealth Minerals stock opened at $0.13 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $20.60 million, a P/E ratio of -3.26 and a beta of 1.48. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.16 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.10. Wealth Minerals has a 12 month low of $0.05 and a 12 month high of $0.24.

Wealth Minerals Company Profile

Wealth Minerals Ltd., a junior mineral resource exploration company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in Chile, Canada, and Mexico. The company primarily explores for lithium, as well as for precious metal, copper, gold, and silver deposits. Its principal project is the Atacama project that comprises 144 exploration concessions in the Atacama Salar in Region II of Antofagasta, northern Chile.

