Webster Financial (NYSE:WBS) Sets New 12-Month High at $62.47

Webster Financial Co. (NYSE:WBS)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $62.47 and last traded at $62.45, with a volume of 620 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $60.70.

WBS has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded Webster Financial from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $35.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Monday, January 4th. Piper Sandler reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $54.00 price objective on shares of Webster Financial in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Webster Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $45.00 to $52.00 in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Webster Financial from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Webster Financial from $38.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $50.70.

Get Webster Financial alerts:

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $52.35 and a 200 day simple moving average of $39.57. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The company has a market capitalization of $5.61 billion, a PE ratio of 20.79 and a beta of 1.65.

Webster Financial (NYSE:WBS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by ($0.08). Webster Financial had a net margin of 20.01% and a return on equity of 9.30%. Equities analysts expect that Webster Financial Co. will post 2.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 23rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 9th were paid a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 8th. Webster Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 39.31%.

In other news, EVP Christopher J. Motl sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.45, for a total value of $252,250.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 34,138 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,722,262.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Mark Pettie sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.92, for a total value of $95,840.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 34,027 shares in the company, valued at $1,630,573.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 13,000 shares of company stock valued at $644,250. 1.46% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. CI Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in Webster Financial during the third quarter worth about $25,000. WASHINGTON TRUST Co grew its holdings in Webster Financial by 138.5% in the third quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 1,910 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 1,109 shares during the period. Penbrook Management LLC acquired a new stake in Webster Financial in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $82,000. Toronto Dominion Bank acquired a new stake in Webster Financial in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $91,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Webster Financial by 308.5% in the third quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 2,455 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 1,854 shares during the period. 86.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Webster Financial Company Profile (NYSE:WBS)

Webster Financial Corporation operates as the holding company for Webster Bank, National Association that provides a range of banking, investment, and financial services to individuals, families, and businesses in the United States. It operates through three segments: Commercial Banking, HSA Bank, and Community Banking.

See Also: Understanding the different types of bonds

Receive News & Ratings for Webster Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Webster Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.