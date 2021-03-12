Websterrogers Financial Advisors LLC Purchases Shares of 54,507 Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VNQI)

Websterrogers Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VNQI) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 54,507 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,965,000. Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares comprises about 0.9% of Websterrogers Financial Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest position. Websterrogers Financial Advisors LLC owned 0.06% of Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares by 12,091.4% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,699,224 shares of the company’s stock valued at $200,905,000 after acquiring an additional 3,668,881 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,170,329 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,890,000 after buying an additional 14,116 shares during the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 1,120,054 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,444,000 after buying an additional 40,926 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 769,127 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,771,000 after buying an additional 26,875 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Miracle Mile Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares during the 4th quarter worth $30,335,000.

Shares of VNQI stock traded up $0.03 on Wednesday, reaching $54.85. 3,033 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 350,980. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $54.36 and a two-hundred day moving average of $53.24. Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares has a 1-year low of $35.51 and a 1-year high of $56.40.

