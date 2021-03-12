Wedbush Boosts AMC Entertainment (NYSE:AMC) Price Target to $5.00

AMC Entertainment (NYSE:AMC) had its price objective upped by Wedbush from $2.50 to $5.00 in a research note released on Tuesday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock. Wedbush also issued estimates for AMC Entertainment’s Q4 2020 earnings at ($2.62) EPS, FY2020 earnings at ($15.99) EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at ($1.10) EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at ($1.11) EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at ($1.05) EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at ($1.10) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($4.35) EPS and FY2022 earnings at ($0.70) EPS.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on AMC. B. Riley upped their price objective on AMC Entertainment from $3.50 to $5.50 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. Zacks Investment Research raised AMC Entertainment from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $23.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, MKM Partners lowered AMC Entertainment from a neutral rating to a sell rating and set a $1.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, February 1st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a hold rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $6.00.

Shares of AMC Entertainment stock traded up $0.71 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $10.99. 2,036,284 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 198,087,172. The business has a 50-day moving average of $7.51 and a 200-day moving average of $4.72. AMC Entertainment has a 1 year low of $1.91 and a 1 year high of $20.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.32 and a beta of 2.48.

AMC Entertainment (NYSE:AMC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 9th. The company reported ($3.15) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($2.80) by ($0.35). The company had revenue of $162.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $141.31 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.35 earnings per share. AMC Entertainment’s revenue for the quarter was down 88.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that AMC Entertainment will post -16.59 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Lake Group L.L.C. Silver sold 33,317,145 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.05, for a total value of $534,740,177.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, major shareholder Mudrick Capital Management, L. sold 1,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.78, for a total value of $2,780,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 41,360,619 shares of company stock worth $558,087,119 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMC. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its position in AMC Entertainment by 75.4% during the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 26,246 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,000 after buying an additional 11,285 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its position in AMC Entertainment by 74.0% during the third quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 12,080 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 5,139 shares during the period. Sigma Planning Corp purchased a new position in AMC Entertainment during the third quarter worth about $88,000. Sawtooth Solutions LLC lifted its position in AMC Entertainment by 118.5% during the third quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 23,842 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,000 after buying an additional 12,931 shares during the period. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its position in AMC Entertainment by 5.1% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 124,708 shares of the company’s stock worth $587,000 after buying an additional 6,029 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 16.61% of the company’s stock.

AMC Entertainment Company Profile

AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, involved in the theatrical exhibition business. The company owns, operates, or has interests in theatres. As of March 17, 2020, it operated approximately 1,000 theatres and 11,000 screens in the United States and internationally. The company was founded in 1920 and is headquartered in Leawood, Kansas.

