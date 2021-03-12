Wedbush Raises Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) Price Target to $100.00

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) had its target price hoisted by Wedbush from $88.00 to $100.00 in a research report report published on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also commented on MU. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Micron Technology from $90.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Micron Technology from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating and set a $84.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Cascend Securities increased their price objective on shares of Micron Technology from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Daiwa Capital Markets began coverage on Micron Technology in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. They set a buy rating and a $140.00 target price for the company. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities upped their target price on Micron Technology from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, January 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, twenty-seven have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $95.64.

MU traded down $1.95 on Monday, hitting $87.36. The company had a trading volume of 749,535 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,924,748. The company has a market cap of $97.73 billion, a PE ratio of 33.01, a PEG ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.37. Micron Technology has a 12-month low of $31.13 and a 12-month high of $95.75. The company has a quick ratio of 1.94, a current ratio of 2.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $85.38 and its 200 day simple moving average is $65.95.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 6th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $5.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.66 billion. Micron Technology had a return on equity of 8.46% and a net margin of 13.59%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.48 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Micron Technology will post 3.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Manish H. Bhatia sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.01, for a total transaction of $3,950,500.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 222,672 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,593,314.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Joel L. Poppen sold 4,984 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.80, for a total value of $427,627.20. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 303,252 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,019,021.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 100,120 shares of company stock valued at $7,969,167 over the last 90 days. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Micron Technology during the 4th quarter worth approximately $906,961,000. Baupost Group LLC MA acquired a new stake in shares of Micron Technology during the third quarter worth $245,225,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its holdings in shares of Micron Technology by 35.3% during the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 18,026,673 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $846,533,000 after buying an additional 4,699,280 shares during the last quarter. Sanders Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Micron Technology by 13.9% in the 4th quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 33,316,023 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $2,674,125,000 after acquiring an additional 4,057,189 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Micron Technology by 86.7% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,413,327 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $557,335,000 after acquiring an additional 3,443,179 shares during the period. 80.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Micron Technology, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells memory and storage products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit, Mobile Business Unit, Storage Business Unit, and Embedded Business Unit. It offers memory and storage technologies, including DRAM, NAND, NOR, and 3D XPoint memory under the Micron and Crucial brands, as well as through private labels.

