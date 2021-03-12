Weekly Analysts’ Ratings Changes for Labrador Iron Ore Royalty (LIF)

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of Labrador Iron Ore Royalty (TSE: LIF) recently:

3/8/2021 – Labrador Iron Ore Royalty was given a new C$38.00 price target on by analysts at Raymond James. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

3/8/2021 – Labrador Iron Ore Royalty had its price target raised by analysts at TD Securities from C$40.00 to C$41.00.

3/5/2021 – Labrador Iron Ore Royalty had its price target raised by analysts at Scotiabank from C$40.00 to C$41.00.

2/23/2021 – Labrador Iron Ore Royalty had its price target raised by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from C$32.00 to C$33.00.

1/25/2021 – Labrador Iron Ore Royalty had its price target raised by analysts at TD Securities from C$38.00 to C$40.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

1/22/2021 – Labrador Iron Ore Royalty had its price target raised by analysts at Eight Capital to C$40.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

1/15/2021 – Labrador Iron Ore Royalty had its price target raised by analysts at Raymond James from C$35.00 to C$38.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

1/12/2021 – Labrador Iron Ore Royalty had its price target raised by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from C$39.00 to C$40.00.

1/11/2021 – Labrador Iron Ore Royalty had its price target raised by analysts at Scotiabank from C$36.00 to C$40.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

LIF stock traded up C$0.20 during trading on Friday, reaching C$40.37. The company had a trading volume of 191,660 shares, compared to its average volume of 277,627. Labrador Iron Ore Royalty Co. has a 52 week low of C$13.25 and a 52 week high of C$40.62. The business has a 50 day moving average of C$35.06 and a 200 day moving average of C$29.94. The company has a market cap of C$2.58 billion and a P/E ratio of 11.37.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 26th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $1.00 per share. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.91%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 30th. Labrador Iron Ore Royalty’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 71.83%.

Labrador Iron Ore Royalty Corporation, together with its subsidiary, Hollinger-Hanna Limited, owns a 15.10% equity interest in Iron Ore Company of Canada (IOC) that operates an iron mine at Labrador City, Newfoundland and Labrador. IOC produces seaborne iron ore pellets; and produces and processes iron ore concentrate and pellets.

