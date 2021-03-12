Wells Fargo & Company MN Increases Stock Position in Vanguard Materials Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VAW)

Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in Vanguard Materials Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VAW) by 58.0% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 187,857 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 68,943 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN’s holdings in Vanguard Materials Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $29,488,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Independence Bank of Kentucky purchased a new position in Vanguard Materials Index Fund ETF Shares during the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Materials Index Fund ETF Shares by 348.9% in the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 211 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 164 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its stake in Vanguard Materials Index Fund ETF Shares by 877.3% during the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 215 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 193 shares in the last quarter. Diversified LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Materials Index Fund ETF Shares during the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, Jeppson Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Materials Index Fund ETF Shares in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $77,000.

VAW opened at $171.26 on Thursday. Vanguard Materials Index Fund ETF Shares has a one year low of $81.10 and a one year high of $172.35. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $161.27 and a 200-day moving average price of $150.16.

Vanguard Materials Index Fund ETF Shares Profile

Vanguard Materials ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Materials 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the materials sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS). This GICS sector is made up of companies in a wide range of commodity-related manufacturing industries.

