Wells Fargo & Company MN Raises Position in Talend S.A. (NASDAQ:TLND)

Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in shares of Talend S.A. (NASDAQ:TLND) by 1.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 814,096 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,685 shares during the quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN’s holdings in Talend were worth $31,212,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Point72 Asset Management L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Talend by 18.0% during the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 829,958 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $32,402,000 after acquiring an additional 126,832 shares during the last quarter. Archon Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Talend by 18.9% during the 3rd quarter. Archon Capital Management LLC now owns 610,678 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $23,841,000 after acquiring an additional 97,266 shares during the last quarter. Hillman Co. boosted its stake in shares of Talend by 40.8% during the 4th quarter. Hillman Co. now owns 555,234 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $21,288,000 after acquiring an additional 160,993 shares during the last quarter. Schwartz Investment Counsel Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Talend during the 3rd quarter worth $3,904,000. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Talend during the 3rd quarter worth $2,928,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.62% of the company’s stock.

Get Talend alerts:

In other news, CFO Adam Meister sold 988 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.14, for a total value of $54,478.32. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 199,605 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,006,219.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 18,107 shares of company stock worth $867,480. Insiders own 4.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ TLND opened at $65.40 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.07, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a current ratio of 1.40. The company has a market cap of $2.08 billion, a P/E ratio of -28.56 and a beta of 0.84. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $49.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is $42.39. Talend S.A. has a 52-week low of $18.30 and a 52-week high of $65.90.

Talend (NASDAQ:TLND) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The technology company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.30) by $0.20. The company had revenue of $78.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $74.87 million. Talend had a negative net margin of 26.20% and a negative return on equity of 72.44%. Talend’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.07) EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Talend S.A. will post -1.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have recently commented on TLND shares. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on shares of Talend from $59.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Craig Hallum raised their price objective on shares of Talend from $55.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Talend from $52.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Talend from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Talend from $60.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $58.88.

Talend Company Profile

Talend SA provides data integration and integrity solutions for various industries in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It designs and develops Talend Data Fabric, a software platform that integrates data and applications in real time across big data and cloud environments, as well as traditional systems, which allows organizations to develop a unified view of their business and customers.

Featured Story: Discount Rate

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TLND? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Talend S.A. (NASDAQ:TLND).

Receive News & Ratings for Talend Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Talend and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.