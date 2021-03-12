Wells Fargo & Company MN Sells 18,575 Shares of iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF (NYSEARCA:AOR)

Wells Fargo & Company MN decreased its holdings in shares of iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF (NYSEARCA:AOR) by 3.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 565,873 shares of the company’s stock after selling 18,575 shares during the quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN owned about 1.83% of iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF worth $29,539,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Arkadios Wealth Advisors increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF by 500.0% in the 4th quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 600 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs grew its position in iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF by 180.9% in the fourth quarter. John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs now owns 1,087 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Kathmere Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $58,000. Goodwin Investment Advisory purchased a new stake in iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $62,000. Finally, Advisory Alpha LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $83,000.

NYSEARCA AOR opened at $53.23 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $53.20 and its 200-day moving average price is $50.96. iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF has a fifty-two week low of $36.81 and a fifty-two week high of $54.18.

About iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF

iShares Growth Allocation ETF, formerly iShares S&P Growth Allocation Fund (the Fund), is an open-end management investment company. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Target Risk Growth Index (the Growth Allocation Index). The Growth Allocation Index seeks to measure the performance of an asset allocation strategy targeted to a growth-focused risk profile.

