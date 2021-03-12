Wells Fargo & Company MN Sells 67,139 Shares of CMC Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCMP)

Wells Fargo & Company MN trimmed its stake in shares of CMC Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCMP) by 26.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 188,784 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 67,139 shares during the quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN owned approximately 0.65% of CMC Materials worth $28,562,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in CMC Materials by 5.3% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,477,352 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $526,123,000 after acquiring an additional 173,621 shares during the last quarter. Earnest Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of CMC Materials by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 1,511,573 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $215,868,000 after purchasing an additional 11,661 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of CMC Materials by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,178,622 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $167,943,000 after purchasing an additional 20,047 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its position in CMC Materials by 32.8% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 332,164 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $37,189,000 after purchasing an additional 82,081 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in CMC Materials by 27.6% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 288,147 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $41,151,000 after purchasing an additional 62,296 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.16% of the company’s stock.

In other CMC Materials news, CEO David H. Li sold 38,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.67, for a total transaction of $6,257,460.00. Also, VP Bernstein H. Carol Eckstein sold 3,950 shares of CMC Materials stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.19, for a total transaction of $656,450.50. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 47,304 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,861,451.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:CCMP opened at $166.13 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $166.04 and its 200-day moving average price is $153.94. CMC Materials, Inc. has a twelve month low of $85.26 and a twelve month high of $179.27. The company has a quick ratio of 2.30, a current ratio of 3.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.85 billion, a PE ratio of 34.40 and a beta of 1.17.

CMC Materials (NASDAQ:CCMP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $1.92 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.19. CMC Materials had a net margin of 12.79% and a return on equity of 21.30%. The firm had revenue of $287.86 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $278.34 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.92 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that CMC Materials, Inc. will post 7.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 23rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 23rd will be paid a dividend of $0.46 per share. This is a boost from CMC Materials’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 22nd. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.11%. CMC Materials’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.56%.

Several analysts recently commented on CCMP shares. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell downgraded shares of CMC Materials from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $175.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Friday, November 13th. Loop Capital dropped their price target on shares of CMC Materials from $187.00 to $170.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of CMC Materials from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the company from $143.00 to $164.00 in a report on Monday, January 18th. Smith Barney Citigroup downgraded shares of CMC Materials from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $140.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, November 13th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price target on shares of CMC Materials from $140.00 to $150.00 in a report on Monday, January 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $159.56.

About CMC Materials

CMC Materials, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides consumable materials to semiconductor manufacturers, and pipeline and adjacent industry customers in North America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and South America. The company operates through two segments, Electronic Materials and Performance Materials.

