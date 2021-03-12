Wells Fargo & Company MN Sells 68,439 Shares of Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. (NYSE:BVN)

Wells Fargo & Company MN cut its stake in Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. (NYSE:BVN) by 2.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,256,517 shares of the mining company’s stock after selling 68,439 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN owned 0.89% of Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. worth $27,507,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its position in shares of Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 56,700 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $693,000 after buying an additional 800 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. by 67.8% during the 3rd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 2,225 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 899 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its position in shares of Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 161,557 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $1,996,000 after buying an additional 2,349 shares during the period. Aperio Group LLC grew its position in shares of Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. by 8.5% during the 4th quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 36,223 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $442,000 after buying an additional 2,846 shares during the period. Finally, Somerset Capital Management LLP grew its position in shares of Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Somerset Capital Management LLP now owns 1,382,066 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $16,859,000 after buying an additional 9,900 shares during the period.

Several brokerages have recently commented on BVN. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. from $13.00 to $12.00 in a report on Monday.

Shares of NYSE BVN opened at $11.23 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $2.85 billion, a P/E ratio of -22.02 and a beta of 0.91. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $10.72 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.37. Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. has a 52-week low of $5.12 and a 52-week high of $14.32.

Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. Company Profile

CompaÃ±Ã­a de Minas Buenaventura SAA., a precious metals company, engages in the exploration, mining, and processing of gold, silver, lead, zinc, and copper metals in Peru, the United States, Europe, and Asia. The company operates four operating mining units, including Uchucchacua, Orcopampa, Julcani, and Tambomayo in Peru; and San Gabriel, a mining unit under development stage.

