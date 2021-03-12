Wells Fargo & Company MN Sells 728,175 Shares of Tetra Tech, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEK)

Wells Fargo & Company MN lessened its position in Tetra Tech, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEK) by 72.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 273,573 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 728,175 shares during the quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN owned 0.50% of Tetra Tech worth $31,675,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TTEK. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Tetra Tech by 3,220.5% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 23,210 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,383,000 after acquiring an additional 22,511 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Tetra Tech in the 3rd quarter worth about $282,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in shares of Tetra Tech by 39.6% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 10,270 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $981,000 after acquiring an additional 2,912 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new position in Tetra Tech in the 3rd quarter worth about $299,000. Finally, Intrust Bank NA purchased a new position in Tetra Tech in the 3rd quarter worth about $221,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.05% of the company’s stock.

In other Tetra Tech news, SVP Brian N. Carter sold 6,459 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.24, for a total transaction of $912,269.16. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 13,249 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,871,288.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Richard A. Lemmon sold 2,722 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.25, for a total transaction of $373,594.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 29,631 shares of company stock worth $3,973,242 in the last three months. Insiders own 1.97% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently commented on TTEK. Maxim Group raised their price target on shares of Tetra Tech from $140.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Roth Capital raised their price target on shares of Tetra Tech from $98.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $119.83.

NASDAQ TTEK opened at $133.11 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.26. The company has a market capitalization of $7.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.84. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $133.99 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $115.26. Tetra Tech, Inc. has a one year low of $63.61 and a one year high of $144.69.

Tetra Tech (NASDAQ:TTEK) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The industrial products company reported $0.96 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $605.17 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $587.67 million. Tetra Tech had a net margin of 5.81% and a return on equity of 17.91%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.84 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Tetra Tech, Inc. will post 3.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 26th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 10th were given a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.51%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 9th. Tetra Tech’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 20.86%.

Tetra Tech Profile

Tetra Tech, Inc provides consulting and engineering services worldwide. The company operates through Government Services Group (GSG) and Commercial/International Services Group (CIG) segments. The GSG segment offers early data collection and monitoring, data analysis and information technology, science and engineering applied research, engineering design, construction management, and operations and maintenance services; and climate change and energy management consulting, as well as greenhouse gas inventory assessment, certification, reduction, and management services.

