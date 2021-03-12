Western Asset Premier Bond Fund (NYSE:WEA) Short Interest Update

Western Asset Premier Bond Fund (NYSE:WEA) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in February. As of February 26th, there was short interest totalling 700 shares, a decline of 97.0% from the February 11th total of 23,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 23,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Western Asset Premier Bond Fund during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. RMB Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Western Asset Premier Bond Fund in the 3rd quarter valued at about $208,000. Proequities Inc. increased its position in Western Asset Premier Bond Fund by 14.0% in the 4th quarter. Proequities Inc. now owns 18,626 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $264,000 after acquiring an additional 2,284 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its position in Western Asset Premier Bond Fund by 10.8% in the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 23,446 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $303,000 after acquiring an additional 2,282 shares during the period. Finally, Shaker Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in Western Asset Premier Bond Fund in the 3rd quarter valued at about $850,000.

Shares of WEA traded up $0.05 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $13.92. 32,002 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 26,392. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $14.15 and its 200 day moving average price is $13.72. Western Asset Premier Bond Fund has a twelve month low of $9.05 and a twelve month high of $14.45.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 21st will be given a dividend of $0.066 per share. This represents a $0.79 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.69%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 20th.

Western Asset Premier Bond Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Western Asset Management Company. The fund is co-managed by Western Asset Management Company Limited, Western Asset Management Company Pte. Ltd., and Western Asset Management Company Ltd. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States.

