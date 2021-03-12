Westlake Chemical (NYSE:WLK) Price Target Raised to $87.00 at Morgan Stanley

Westlake Chemical (NYSE:WLK) had its price objective lifted by Morgan Stanley from $75.00 to $87.00 in a research report released on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the specialty chemicals company’s stock.

WLK has been the subject of several other research reports. TheStreet upgraded Westlake Chemical from a c rating to a b- rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Westlake Chemical from a buy rating to a neutral rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $79.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Sunday, December 13th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Westlake Chemical from $95.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. Bank of America boosted their target price on Westlake Chemical from $65.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an underperform rating in a research note on Monday, November 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Westlake Chemical from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $98.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $72.44.

Get Westlake Chemical alerts:

Shares of Westlake Chemical stock traded up $0.10 on Monday, reaching $95.26. 930 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 558,714. Westlake Chemical has a 1-year low of $28.99 and a 1-year high of $97.25. The company has a market cap of $12.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 38.49 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 2.85 and a quick ratio of 2.09. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $84.99 and its 200-day moving average price is $76.20.

Westlake Chemical (NYSE:WLK) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 22nd. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $1.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.96 billion. Westlake Chemical had a return on equity of 4.74% and a net margin of 5.14%. The firm’s revenue was up 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.56 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Westlake Chemical will post 1.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 16th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 1st. Westlake Chemical’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.13%.

In other news, CEO Lawrence E. Teel sold 33,449 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.96, for a total transaction of $2,908,725.04. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 13,865 shares in the company, valued at $1,205,700.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Robert F. Buesinger sold 16,513 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.69, for a total value of $1,547,102.97. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 21,951 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,056,589.19. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 76,779 shares of company stock valued at $6,924,871 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 73.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in WLK. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Westlake Chemical by 8.6% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 83,817 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $5,688,000 after acquiring an additional 6,624 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in Westlake Chemical by 103.4% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,557 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $288,000 after acquiring an additional 2,317 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates grew its holdings in Westlake Chemical by 69.3% during the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 6,950 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $439,000 after acquiring an additional 2,844 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in Westlake Chemical by 24.7% during the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 132,848 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $8,399,000 after acquiring an additional 26,287 shares during the period. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in Westlake Chemical by 2.9% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 78,872 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $4,986,000 after acquiring an additional 2,256 shares during the period. 28.19% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Westlake Chemical

Westlake Chemical Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets basic chemicals, vinyls, polymers, and building products worldwide. It operates through two segments, Vinyls and Olefins. The Vinyls segment provides specialty and commodity polyvinyl chloride (PVC), vinyl chloride monomers, ethylene dichloride, chlorine, caustic soda, chlorinated derivative, and ethylene products.

Recommended Story: How does equity income fit into an investing strategy?

Receive News & Ratings for Westlake Chemical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Westlake Chemical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.