Westpac Banking Corp Grows Position in Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY)

Westpac Banking Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY) by 44.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 185,060 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 57,049 shares during the period. Westpac Banking Corp’s holdings in Sysco were worth $13,743,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SYY. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Sysco during the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in Sysco by 102.2% in the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 544 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares during the last quarter. Oder Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Sysco in the fourth quarter worth about $42,000. Baron Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in Sysco in the third quarter worth about $44,000. Finally, McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Sysco in the fourth quarter worth about $45,000. 81.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

SYY has been the topic of several research reports. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Sysco from $80.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Barclays raised their target price on Sysco from $62.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. BMO Capital Markets raised Sysco from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $60.00 to $88.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. Zacks Investment Research cut Sysco from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $77.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Sysco from $69.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $77.56.

Shares of SYY opened at $79.36 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $76.81 and its 200 day moving average is $70.03. The company has a market capitalization of $40.51 billion, a PE ratio of -1,133.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.79 and a beta of 1.38. Sysco Co. has a 12-month low of $26.00 and a 12-month high of $83.19. The company has a current ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.56.

Sysco (NYSE:SYY) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.34 by ($0.17). The business had revenue of $11.56 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.30 billion. Sysco had a negative net margin of 0.04% and a positive return on equity of 39.64%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 23.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.85 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Sysco Co. will post 1.83 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, April 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 31st. Sysco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 89.55%.

Sysco Company Profile

Sysco Corporation, through its subsidiaries, markets and distributes a range of food and related products primarily to the foodservice or food-away-from-home industry in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, and internationally. It operates through three segments: U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, SYGMA, and Other.

