Westpac Banking Corp Has $10.73 Million Position in Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. (NASDAQ:KDP)

Westpac Banking Corp increased its stake in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. (NASDAQ:KDP) by 10.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 335,230 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 31,029 shares during the quarter. Westpac Banking Corp’s holdings in Keurig Dr Pepper were worth $10,727,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Segantii Capital Management Ltd bought a new stake in Keurig Dr Pepper during the fourth quarter worth $20,800,000. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Keurig Dr Pepper by 7.6% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,200,191 shares of the company’s stock worth $198,725,000 after purchasing an additional 511,509 shares during the last quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC bought a new stake in Keurig Dr Pepper during the third quarter worth $1,639,000. Unison Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Keurig Dr Pepper by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Unison Advisors LLC now owns 69,459 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,222,000 after purchasing an additional 367 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blackstone Group Inc bought a new stake in Keurig Dr Pepper during the third quarter worth $11,040,000. 37.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

KDP has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Keurig Dr Pepper from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on Keurig Dr Pepper in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $40.00 price target for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Keurig Dr Pepper in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $33.00 price target for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $34.00.

Shares of KDP opened at $33.09 on Wednesday. Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. has a 52 week low of $18.98 and a 52 week high of $33.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $46.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.97, a PEG ratio of 3.83 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a current ratio of 0.33. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $31.69 and a 200-day moving average of $30.57.

Keurig Dr Pepper (NASDAQ:KDP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $3.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.03 billion. Keurig Dr Pepper had a net margin of 11.40% and a return on equity of 8.33%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.35 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. will post 1.4 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 1st will be issued a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 31st. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.81%. Keurig Dr Pepper’s payout ratio is 49.18%.

Keurig Dr Pepper Inc operates as a beverage company in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Coffee Systems, Packaged Beverages, Beverage Concentrates, and Latin America Beverages. The Coffee Systems segment provides single-serve brewing systems and specialty coffee to home, offices, restaurants, cafeterias, convenience stores, and hotels, as well as produces and sells range of other specialty beverages in K-Cup pods, such as hot and iced teas, hot cocoa, and other beverages.

