Westpac Banking Corp Has $11.31 Million Position in Carter’s, Inc. (NYSE:CRI)

Westpac Banking Corp grew its holdings in Carter’s, Inc. (NYSE:CRI) by 7.6% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 120,189 shares of the textile maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,488 shares during the quarter. Westpac Banking Corp’s holdings in Carter’s were worth $11,306,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Carter’s by 6.6% in the fourth quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,460 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $702,000 after purchasing an additional 460 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in Carter’s by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 119,859 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $11,275,000 after buying an additional 3,788 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in Carter’s by 128.3% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 243,800 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $22,934,000 after buying an additional 137,000 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its position in Carter’s by 7.0% during the fourth quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 1,894,897 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $178,253,000 after buying an additional 124,235 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Carter’s during the fourth quarter worth about $56,000.

Shares of CRI opened at $87.35 on Wednesday. Carter’s, Inc. has a 12 month low of $60.17 and a 12 month high of $105.41. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $92.28 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $89.22. The company has a quick ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 2.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. The stock has a market cap of $3.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.73, a P/E/G ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 1.21.

Carter’s (NYSE:CRI) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The textile maker reported $2.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.73 by ($0.27). Carter’s had a net margin of 4.31% and a return on equity of 25.31%. The firm had revenue of $989.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.06 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.81 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Carter’s, Inc. will post 4.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. B. Riley lifted their target price on Carter’s from $103.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Carter’s from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $71.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company downgraded Carter’s from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $105.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $97.00.

Carter’s Company Profile

Carter's, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, sources, and markets branded childrenswear under the Carter's, OshKosh, Skip Hop, Child of Mine, Just One You, Simple Joys, Carter's little baby basics, and other brands in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: U.S.

