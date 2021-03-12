Westpac Banking Corp Lowers Position in Ascendis Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:ASND)

Westpac Banking Corp lessened its stake in Ascendis Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:ASND) by 3.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 77,527 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 2,916 shares during the period. Westpac Banking Corp owned about 0.15% of Ascendis Pharma A/S worth $12,930,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ASND. Simon Quick Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S by 196.0% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 222 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 147 shares during the period. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S during the 4th quarter worth approximately $92,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $180,000. Finally, Financial Counselors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S during the 4th quarter worth approximately $202,000.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on ASND. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Ascendis Pharma A/S from $176.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 12th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Ascendis Pharma A/S from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Ascendis Pharma A/S from $158.00 to $178.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 12th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Ascendis Pharma A/S from $194.00 to $199.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 13th. Finally, Berenberg Bank started coverage on Ascendis Pharma A/S in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $216.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $179.00.

Shares of ASND opened at $145.07 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $7.75 billion, a PE ratio of -17.67 and a beta of 0.77. Ascendis Pharma A/S has a 52-week low of $92.00 and a 52-week high of $183.98. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $154.64 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $158.58.

Ascendis Pharma A/S Profile

Ascendis Pharma A/S, a biopharmaceutical company, develops various prodrug therapies for unmet medical needs. The company develops TransCon growth hormone, which has completed Phase III clinical study in children to treat growth hormone deficiency; TransCon parathyroid hormone which is in Phase II clinical study for treating hypoparathyroidism; and TransCon CNP, a long-acting prodrug of C-type natriuretic peptide which is in Phase II clinical for the treatment of achondroplasia.

