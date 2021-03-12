Westpac Banking Corp Reduces Holdings in AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO)

Westpac Banking Corp decreased its position in shares of AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO) by 20.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 8,828 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,231 shares during the period. Westpac Banking Corp’s holdings in AutoZone were worth $10,465,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of AutoZone in the 4th quarter worth about $3,241,000. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. increased its position in shares of AutoZone by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 4,265 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,056,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. Xponance Inc. increased its position in shares of AutoZone by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 2,451 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,906,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. Veriti Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of AutoZone in the 4th quarter worth about $394,000. Finally, Weitz Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of AutoZone in the 4th quarter worth about $2,075,000. 91.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get AutoZone alerts:

AutoZone stock opened at $1,222.49 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $1,190.21 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1,181.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.02, a PEG ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 0.83. AutoZone, Inc. has a 52-week low of $684.91 and a 52-week high of $1,297.82.

AutoZone (NYSE:AZO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 1st. The company reported $14.93 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $12.84 by $2.09. The company had revenue of $2.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.64 billion. AutoZone had a net margin of 14.05% and a negative return on equity of 139.08%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $12.39 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that AutoZone, Inc. will post 75 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, VP Domingo Hurtado sold 125 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,182.04, for a total value of $147,755.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 125 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $147,755. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO William T. Giles sold 13,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,190.96, for a total transaction of $16,197,056.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 19,071 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,712,798.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 31,679 shares of company stock valued at $37,853,508. Company insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on AZO. Citigroup began coverage on shares of AutoZone in a research report on Tuesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $1,424.00 target price for the company. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $1,500.00 price target on shares of AutoZone in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of AutoZone from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1,325.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, December 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of AutoZone from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $1,203.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,328.27.

About AutoZone

AutoZone, Inc retails and distributes automotive replacement parts and accessories. The company offers various products for cars, sport utility vehicles, vans, and light trucks, including new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, maintenance items, accessories, and non-automotive products. Its products include A/C compressors, batteries and accessories, bearings, belts and hoses, calipers, chassis, clutches, CV axles, engines, fuel pumps, fuses, ignition and lighting products, mufflers, radiators, starters and alternators, thermostats, and water pumps.

Featured Article: How Investors Can Profit from Options Trading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AZO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO).

Receive News & Ratings for AutoZone Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AutoZone and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.