Westpac Banking Corp Sells 748 Shares of Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT)

Westpac Banking Corp lessened its holdings in shares of Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT) by 0.9% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 84,681 shares of the company’s stock after selling 748 shares during the period. Westpac Banking Corp’s holdings in Trane Technologies were worth $12,292,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lifted its position in Trane Technologies by 5.8% in the 4th quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 16,671 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,420,000 after buying an additional 913 shares during the last quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Trane Technologies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $227,000. Xponance Inc. lifted its position in Trane Technologies by 7.1% in the 4th quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 10,401 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,510,000 after buying an additional 693 shares during the last quarter. Veriti Management LLC bought a new stake in Trane Technologies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $389,000. Finally, Allegheny Financial Group LTD bought a new stake in Trane Technologies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $277,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.85% of the company’s stock.

TT opened at $160.48 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 1.67. Trane Technologies plc has a 52-week low of $70.00 and a 52-week high of $165.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $38.26 billion, a PE ratio of 43.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.95. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $151.40 and its 200-day moving average price is $138.65.

Trane Technologies (NYSE:TT) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The company reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $3.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.08 billion. Trane Technologies had a return on equity of 18.42% and a net margin of 6.75%. Trane Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was down .2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Trane Technologies plc will post 4.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, March 5th will be paid a $0.59 dividend. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.47%. This is a boost from Trane Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.53. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 4th. Trane Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 37.05%.

In related news, SVP Keith A. Sultana sold 4,914 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.32, for a total value of $738,672.48. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 16,561 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,489,449.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Marcia J. Avedon sold 2,737 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.16, for a total value of $402,776.92. 0.92% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on TT. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on Trane Technologies from $140.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Trane Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Trane Technologies from $143.00 to $151.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Argus raised Trane Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $160.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 13th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut Trane Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $154.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, November 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Trane Technologies currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $135.72.

Trane Technologies plc provides climate control solutions for buildings, homes, and transportation. It offers offers air conditioners, exchangers, and handlers; airside and terminal devices; auxiliary power units; chillers; coils and condensers; gensets; furnaces; heat pumps; home automation products; humidifiers; hybrid and non-diesel transport refrigeration, and ice energy storage solutions; indoor air quality; industrial refrigeration products; large and light commercial unitary products;motor replacements; refrigerant reclamation products; thermostats/controls; transport heater products; variable refrigerant flow products; and water source heat pumps.

