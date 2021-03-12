Westwater Resources (NASDAQ:WWR) and EMX Royalty (NYSE:EMX) Head-To-Head Analysis

Westwater Resources (NASDAQ:WWR) and EMX Royalty (NYSE:EMX) are both small-cap basic materials companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings, risk, valuation, profitability and institutional ownership.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current recommendations for Westwater Resources and EMX Royalty, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Westwater Resources 0 0 0 0 N/A EMX Royalty 0 0 0 0 N/A

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Westwater Resources and EMX Royalty’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Westwater Resources N/A N/A -$10.56 million N/A N/A EMX Royalty $3.83 million 72.30 -$10.41 million N/A N/A

EMX Royalty has higher revenue and earnings than Westwater Resources.

Volatility and Risk

Westwater Resources has a beta of 1.68, indicating that its stock price is 68% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, EMX Royalty has a beta of 1.2, indicating that its stock price is 20% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Westwater Resources and EMX Royalty’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Westwater Resources N/A -61.98% -38.76% EMX Royalty -68.51% -3.89% -3.70%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

0.7% of Westwater Resources shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 12.2% of EMX Royalty shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.7% of Westwater Resources shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

EMX Royalty beats Westwater Resources on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

Westwater Resources Company Profile

Westwater Resources, Inc. operates as a diversified energy materials development company. It primarily explores for lithium, graphite, uranium, and Vanadium deposits. The company's principal project is the Coosa graphite project covering an area of approximately 41,965 acres situated in east-central Alabama. It also holds interest in lithium projects, which include Columbus Basin project covers an area of approximately 14,200 acres comprise of 2 blocks of unpatented placer claims located in western Nevada; and the Sal Rica Project covers an area of approximately 13,260 acres situated in the northwestern Utah. It addition, the company holds interests in various uranium projects, including 188,700 acres in the west-central part of the New Mexico; and Texas. The company was formerly known as Uranium Resources, Inc. and changed its name to Westwater Resources, Inc. in August 2017. Westwater Resources, Inc. was founded in 1977 and is based in Centennial, Colorado.

EMX Royalty Company Profile

EMX Royalty Corporation, a precious and base metals royalty company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and evaluation of metals and mineral properties. It explores for gold, silver, copper, molybdenum, lead, zinc, nickel, cobalt, volcanogenic massive sulfide, and iron deposits. The company's royalty and exploration portfolio primarily consist of properties in North America, Turkey, Europe, Haiti, Australia, and New Zealand, as well as in Norway. The company was formerly known as Eurasian Minerals Inc. and changed its name to EMX Royalty Corporation in July 2017. EMX Royalty Corporation is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

