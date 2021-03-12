Westwood Global Investments LLC Reduces Holdings in Tenaris S.A. (NYSE:TS)

Westwood Global Investments LLC lessened its stake in shares of Tenaris S.A. (NYSE:TS) by 0.9% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 8,449,180 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 74,231 shares during the period. Tenaris accounts for about 10.3% of Westwood Global Investments LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. Westwood Global Investments LLC’s holdings in Tenaris were worth $134,764,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Sei Investments Co. boosted its stake in shares of Tenaris by 2.3% during the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 53,262 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $525,000 after purchasing an additional 1,212 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its stake in Tenaris by 1,792.9% in the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,590 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 1,506 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank lifted its holdings in Tenaris by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 31,804 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $496,000 after buying an additional 1,506 shares during the period. Highland Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Tenaris by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. Highland Capital Management LLC now owns 59,461 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $948,000 after acquiring an additional 2,550 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in shares of Tenaris by 74.3% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 10,536 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $168,000 after acquiring an additional 4,491 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 11.07% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on TS. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Tenaris from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $14.50 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Tenaris from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the company from $16.25 to $23.00 in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Tenaris from $19.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Stifel Nicolaus cut shares of Tenaris from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $16.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Friday, November 20th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Tenaris from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $19.16.

Shares of NYSE TS traded up $0.74 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $23.10. The company had a trading volume of 55,358 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,197,681. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $17.98 and its 200 day simple moving average is $14.34. The stock has a market cap of $13.64 billion, a P/E ratio of -22.36 and a beta of 1.88. Tenaris S.A. has a 1 year low of $8.86 and a 1 year high of $23.61. The company has a current ratio of 3.55, a quick ratio of 2.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

Tenaris (NYSE:TS) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The industrial products company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Tenaris had a positive return on equity of 1.44% and a negative net margin of 10.23%. Analysts predict that Tenaris S.A. will post -0.08 earnings per share for the current year.

Tenaris Profile

Tenaris SA, through its subsidiaries, produces and sells seamless and welded steel tubular products; and provides related services for the oil and gas industry, and other industrial applications. The company offers products for oil and gas drilling operations, such as casing and tubing products, premium connections, drill pipes, coiled tubing, hot-rolled and cold-drawn seamless tubes, perforating guns, tubular and non-tubular accessories, and devices.

