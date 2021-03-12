Wetherby Asset Management Inc. Acquires 2,024 Shares of Chunghwa Telecom Co., Ltd. (NYSE:CHT)

Wetherby Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Chunghwa Telecom Co., Ltd. (NYSE:CHT) by 3.8% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 55,297 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,024 shares during the period. Wetherby Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Chunghwa Telecom were worth $2,136,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its position in Chunghwa Telecom by 27.6% in the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 3,047 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $118,000 after buying an additional 659 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Chunghwa Telecom by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 18,833 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $682,000 after purchasing an additional 780 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in shares of Chunghwa Telecom by 19.6% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 6,689 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $258,000 after purchasing an additional 1,094 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Chunghwa Telecom by 19.2% in the 3rd quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 8,373 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $303,000 after purchasing an additional 1,347 shares during the period. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its stake in shares of Chunghwa Telecom by 10.6% in the 3rd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 14,178 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $514,000 after purchasing an additional 1,362 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 2.77% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CHT stock traded down $0.08 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $39.39. The company had a trading volume of 161 shares, compared to its average volume of 91,861. The company has a 50 day moving average of $39.22 and a 200 day moving average of $38.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The firm has a market cap of $30.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.60, a P/E/G ratio of 18.50 and a beta of 0.06. Chunghwa Telecom Co., Ltd. has a 1-year low of $34.46 and a 1-year high of $40.25.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Chunghwa Telecom from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th.

Chunghwa Telecom Profile

Chunghwa Telecom Co, Ltd. provides telecommunication services in Taiwan. It operates through Domestic Fixed Communications Business, Mobile Communications Business, Internet Business, International Fixed Communications Business, and Others segments. The company offers local and domestic long distance telephone and leased line, broadband access, Wi-Fi, and multimedia on demand services; information and communication technology (ICT) services; and interconnection with its fixed-line network to other mobile and fixed-line operators.

